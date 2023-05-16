The Little Mermaid gets her first standing ovation in the United States
The film generated controversy due to the casting of an African-American actress for the lead role. After its first performances, it was well received by critics.
The movie The Little Mermaid premiered in the United States, and initial reviews seem to have been favourable. The film, starring Halle Bailey, is an adaptation of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story and the 1989 animated production.
The film, which is days away from being released in Latin America and Bolivia, has come into controversy over the casting of the hero, Billy, an artist of African descent.
And so, in September of last year, El Mundo published, “Disney’s new Little Black Mermaid spooks fans.”
“The Little Mermaid makes the implication get out of hand,” “They ruined my childhood, this ain’t The Little Mermaid,” were some of the comments fans of the original film shared on Twitter.
This happened after September 10th when Walt Disney Studios shared the official live-action trailer for The Little Mermaid. The video, which is just over a minute long, shows the seabed and mermaid most famous for her signature red hair…and dark complexion. African-American actress and singer Halle Bailey has Ariel stirred up. The trailer shared last Saturday has already garnered the most From 11 million views and 1.5 million dislikes (as opposed to likes, which barely reach half a million), ”according to the newspaper El Mundo.
The critically acclaimed release of The Little Mermaid, Referring to Infobae, in the US also stars Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Javier Bardem (King Triton), Jona Hauer-King (Prince Eric), Noma Dumzoini (The Queen) and Art Malick (Sir Grimsby). .
Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) was behind directing the project from a script by two-time Academy Award nominee David Magee (Life of Pi). Songs include music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin) and lyrics by Howard Ashman. In addition, new lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda (En el barrio) have been added. The latter is also a producer with Marshall and Marc Platt.
impressions
Reviews, collected by Infobae, tipped the scale towards positivity on the film. Beyond The Trailer’s Grace Randolph wrote: “The best Disney adaptation that not only succeeds at nostalgia, but is often an impressive movie in its own right. It’s not perfect, but it has Disney charm!” and is definitely a must-see. on the big screen.”
Zoë Rose Bryant, We Live Entertainment: “My favorite part of The Little Mermaid was when the audience erupted into applause at my show after Halle Bailey’s performance of Part of Your World, and I hope everyone enjoyed the experience.”
Big Screen Leaks: “It’s awesome! Rob Marshall’s brilliant direction gives us one of the best live-action Disney remakes and a light-hearted theatrical experience. Halle Bailey is perfect as Ariel and she’s the heart of the movie. It’s a beautiful journey under the sea that I can’t wait to see again!”
Gillian Bloom of The Direct: “This is the best Disney live-action adaptation yet. Haley Bailey, Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though, a new song with a lot of auto-tune. I could have watched ‘Under the Sea’ from This release all day, it has been the highlight of the whole thing.”
Magic that came to Mexico
On Friday, a long blue carpet surrounded the main fountain of the Toreo Parque Central shopping mall and welcomed Mexico’s Princess Ariel. Glamor México portal reported that the place simulates a fantasy plastic coral reef, with turtles and jellyfish, and was the perfect place to receive the cast of a Disney movie.
Spanish actor and Penélope Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, arrived at the venue, and immediately, to applause, there was the triumphant entrance of Halle Bailey, who achieved fame by uploading videos to YouTube of herself singing along with her sister Chloe Bailey.
For this unforgettable night, the 23-year-old actress opted for a sheer white dress with pearls and a long train simulating a mermaid.
Halle and Bardem seemed happy at all times and even took the time to socialize with some of the Mexican fans who asked for their photos and autographs.
After composer Alan Menken, responsible for creating the songs for the animated film, confirmed that arrangements would be made for the playlist, as well as composing new tracks for the live work with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Halle was consulted during her visit to Mexico about his opinion of these new musical changes: ” I love the songs. We all fell in love with the original animated movie themes, so to sing it again along with the new themes was very exciting for the little girl in me.”
A day earlier, during the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Perry hit back on the importance of playing the iconic character: “It means a lot to me, especially to precious kids, who can see a reflection of themselves,” said Bailey in Red. The carpet, according to Deadline. “I am so honored to be a part of this and now be one of the Princesses…so to be able to carry this on and live on this legacy is really exciting and I’m so grateful,” she said.
Important note: any communication between Página Siete and its readers will be initiated from an official email from @ paginasiete.bo; Other types of messages containing various emails can also be fraudulent.
If you receive these suspicious messages, it is suggested not to click on any link without checking its source.
For more information you can contact us.
“Professional problem solver. Subtly charming bacon buff. Gamer. Avid alcohol nerd. Music trailblazer.”