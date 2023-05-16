The Little Mermaid gets her first standing ovation in the United States

The movie The Little Mermaid premiered in the United States, and initial reviews seem to have been favourable. The film, starring Halle Bailey, is an adaptation of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story and the 1989 animated production.

The film, which is days away from being released in Latin America and Bolivia, has come into controversy over the casting of the hero, Billy, an artist of African descent.

And so, in September of last year, El Mundo published, “Disney’s new Little Black Mermaid spooks fans.”

“The Little Mermaid makes the implication get out of hand,” “They ruined my childhood, this ain’t The Little Mermaid,” were some of the comments fans of the original film shared on Twitter.

This happened after September 10th when Walt Disney Studios shared the official live-action trailer for The Little Mermaid. The video, which is just over a minute long, shows the seabed and mermaid most famous for her signature red hair…and dark complexion. African-American actress and singer Halle Bailey has Ariel stirred up. The trailer shared last Saturday has already garnered the most From 11 million views and 1.5 million dislikes (as opposed to likes, which barely reach half a million), ”according to the newspaper El Mundo.

The critically acclaimed release of The Little Mermaid, Referring to Infobae, in the US also stars Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Javier Bardem (King Triton), Jona Hauer-King (Prince Eric), Noma Dumzoini (The Queen) and Art Malick (Sir Grimsby). .

Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) was behind directing the project from a script by two-time Academy Award nominee David Magee (Life of Pi). Songs include music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin) and lyrics by Howard Ashman. In addition, new lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda (En el barrio) have been added. The latter is also a producer with Marshall and Marc Platt.

impressions

Reviews, collected by Infobae, tipped the scale towards positivity on the film. Beyond The Trailer’s Grace Randolph wrote: “The best Disney adaptation that not only succeeds at nostalgia, but is often an impressive movie in its own right. It’s not perfect, but it has Disney charm!” and is definitely a must-see. on the big screen.”

Zoë Rose Bryant, We Live Entertainment: “My favorite part of The Little Mermaid was when the audience erupted into applause at my show after Halle Bailey’s performance of Part of Your World, and I hope everyone enjoyed the experience.”