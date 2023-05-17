“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” was broadcast: how, in which countries and where to watch it? | Amazon Prime Video | Chris Pratt | Anya Taylor Joy | Jack Black | Skip intro

Production of the Nintendo movie “Super Mario brothers: the film “joins the broadcast (at least in the United States) from May 16. After its premiere at the beginning of April, this film managed to capture the attention of fans of the video game that stole hearts thanks to its protagonists: the plumber brothers Mario and Luigi.

After passing over half a billion dollars at the US box office, fans of the movie can finally see it in the comfort of their own home. Do you want to know which service will be available? Next, we bring you all the details so that you can enjoy the Mario Bros. movie.

Where is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” streaming?

The new film, which swept the international box office and less than two months after being released in theaters around the world, is now streaming.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” is now available online for Buy it for $30 or rent it for $24.99 through Amazon in the US. Meanwhile, for the UK, it will be enabled from July 9.

Regarding Latin America, no news has been announced yet When the movie is available while streaming.

What is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” about?

The animated film tells the story of two brothers, Mario and Luigi, who embark on a journey through an unknown world to save Princess Peach, who has been captured by the evil King Bowser. However, the task will become more complicated than he expected and he will face different competitors.

A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, in an attempt to rescue a captive princess.Refers to the official summary.

Watch the official trailer for Super Mario Bros: The Movie

Who does the cast of “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” consist of?

The animated film stars the character Mario, who is brought to the big screen with the voice of well-known actor Chris Pratt.

These are the actors who gave the English voice to the characters in ‘Super Mario Bros: The Movie’:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Charlie Day as Luigi

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Jack Black as the camper

Keegan Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamik