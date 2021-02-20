A dog is born without a nose with one eye and two tongue, which they call a giant

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

Nature never ceases to amaze us, it is known for many cases of animals that were born with some anomaly, Nevertheless, they manage to survive, but although it sounds strange, it is common for cases of Cubs called gigantic Because they are born with only one eye, which indicates creatures from Greek mythology that had one eye. Recently a puppy was born with this condition.

through Facebook, Amy De Martin shared that her dog gave birth to a very rare puppy on February 6th Because he was born without a nose, one eye and two tongues. Soon this post went viral.

The case of Cyclops puppy occurred in Tangalan, Philippines. Amy de Martin He mentioned that none of the pups in the litter were born with any deformity except that of that puppy Who was suffering from breathing difficulties due to the lack of his nose, in addition to his inability to feed his mother due to the two languages ​​that he had.

On Twitter Al Waseet Filipino star He mentioned the owner of the puppy He said that the giant’s puppy died shortly after his birth.

“Owner Amy de Martin said the one-eyed puppy died immediately after it was born at 10:00 pm on Saturday in seconds, but the puppy’s mother, Baby Bay, is in good health,” the tweet read.

The puppy owner said her dog had five other dogs that were born healthy. In addition, he mentioned that after the death of the giant’s puppy, he plans to preserve the animal’s body.

The port mentioned that, too Cyclopia is a rare birth defect that occurs when the front of the brain does not divide In the left and right hemispheres.

PJG

