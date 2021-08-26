Actress Hamlet Lavestida spent 60 days in prison by the Cuban dictatorship

File image of Hamlet Lavasteda

Cuban plastic artist Hamlet Lavastida, who has been declared a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, has spent 60 days in prison this Wednesday. Accused of “inciting the commission of a crime” He sought psychological treatment, according to his relatives.

“I just hung up with Hamlet’s mother and Seek psychological treatment. He’s not feeling well, he says he’s under a lot of pressure”, publicly denounced the poet Catherine Bisquet, partner of Lavasteda, known for his critical work with the authorities of the Cuban regime.

Pesquet confirmed that he holds Miguel Diaz-Canel’s regime responsible if anything “physical or mental” happens to the artist, who has been detained since June 26 in a high-security prison in Havana known as Villa Marista.

The 38-year-old creator is Investigation through a private chat conversation From the 27N opposition group of artists in the Telegram app, where he proposed marking the banknotes with the logos of the San Isidro and 27N group, an initiative that did not materialize.

For the regime, Lavstida was “inciting and advocating acts of civil disobedience in the public streets, using social networks and directly influencing others”., as published in the state portal Cuba reasons.

Article 202-1 of the Cuban Penal Code prescribes the penalty of “deprivation of liberty for a period of three months to one year or a fine of 100 to 300 shares” for incitement to commit a crime, which it defines as “public incitement to commit a crime.”

Until today, they refused to change the precautionary measure and three appealsPesquet claimed on Wednesday.

Hamlet Lavasteda

Lavastida returned to Cuba on June 20, when he finished his residency at the Künstlerhaus Bethanien Art Gallery in Berlin.. The graduate of the Higher Institute of Art is known for incorporating criticism of the Cuban regime into his works such as videos, collages, public interventions, and installations.

Activists and human rights organizations have been condemning for months increased repression of dissidents, Especially those associated with the world of art and entertainment, who claim that they are regularly subjected to arrest, imprisonment and house arrest.

International entities and institutions have denounced the situation or expressed concernIncluding Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the US government and the European Parliament.

The Cuban regime, for its part, views critical voices as US payroll agents that seek to undermine public order and overthrow the one-party socialist system and centralized economy in place for more than six decades.

The Cuban government did not reveal the number of people arrested by the July protests, which left dead and dozens injured. According to independent organizations More than 800 people were arrested.

With information from EFE

