Adele Ramones launches “Volunteers: Everything for Science” | News from Mexico

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City. – The new series from National Geographic Original Productions’Volunteers: All for the sake of scienceIt will arrive on January 5 on the platform Disney +.

championship Adele Ramones As a conductor and in an investigation by Do not stopThe New Latin American production seeks to answer some common questions in everyday life through fun experiences with volunteers.



in a ”Volunteers: Everything for science“It is suggested to investigate a scientific situation to explain common and uncommon questions that the curious have about how things work or the reason for a particular thing. For this they will treat Scientific theories behind it and thus check it out in a fun way.

Participants and doubts

Therefore, volunteers participated in it: Armando AlvarezAnd Camilo BogliatoAnd Michaela LapigueAnd Esteban Mako s Angeta Rodriguez Which, in the name of science and with humor as a tool, is subject in first person to experimentation and subsequent analysis of evidence.

Volunteers don’t rest until they get insightful answers:Why are some sounds more annoying than others? ¿How cold are humans?? ¿Why does it hurt so much to pluck hair from your nose??

In a mixture of elements of reality show, science, adventure and humor, it is proposed to an audience larger than 14 yearsAs the series stimulates curiosity, sparks interest, and encourages exploration from a fun everyday perspective.

The series consists of 2 parts From 4 episodes From 20 minutes Of the duration of each one, the first part will premiere on January 5 next year. From January 19th they will be available at Disney + The experiments are in a short format so that the audience can consume them as they like.

Directed by Pablo RomeroAnd Volunteers: All for the sake of science It was recorded in Buenos Aires, Argentina in a laboratory that was entirely built for the series.

In this note

More Stories

Intensive medicine demands bolstering action against Covid-19 in the face of rising infections

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

A life dedicated to Spanish science fiction

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Curiosities about winter according to science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

How exercise affects metabolism and weight loss

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Scientists create a carbon dioxide-based model to measure COVID-19 risks in offices and classrooms

2 days ago Mia Thompson

UNAM: The first graduates in the field of data science protested

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Adele Ramones launches “Volunteers: Everything for Science” | News from Mexico

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Exatlón México: Revealed a duel with Exatlón United States, when is it?

11 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Filter all free games from the Epic Game Store for this Christmas

13 mins ago Leo Adkins

The latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic

14 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US: Trump says Capitol attack was ‘unarmed protest’

15 mins ago Leland Griffith