Africa/Uganda – Evangelization through education, medical, social and economic development

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – The Ugandan bishops recently gathered in the General Assembly focused on the process of evangelization that must be carried out in the country through education, medical, social and economic development.
“They had the opportunity to share their views on the economy, industrialization, youth unemployment, refugees and migrants, climate change and its impacts in light of the encyclical Laudato Si’, as well as the instability and insecurity in some parts of the country,” reads the statement signed by the President of the Episcopal Conference of Uganda (CEU) Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa.
Among the topics covered at the meeting held at the St. Augustine Institute (SAI) in Nzambia, participants highlighted some of the challenges they face. Among them are widespread poverty and high costs of living. In this sense, the bishops wanted to encourage the Ugandan government to continue “its strategic planning to improve human conditions and lives.”
There has been no shortage of interest in the Synod scheduled to be held in October 2023 in Rome, and in this regard the University of the Catholic Church has decided to “focus its attention” on the ongoing preparations for the event desired by Pope Francis.
According to the memorandum received by Agence Fides, the bishops also requested “the recognition of human dignity in accordance with the national constitution, human rights and the teachings of the Church.”
During the General Assembly, which was opened by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, reports were received from institutions affiliated with the Catholic Church in the country, such as the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in East Africa (AMECEA) and the Symposium of the Catholic Church in the Country. Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), Uganda Bible Society, Combined Medical Stores and ECLOF Uganda Limited.
