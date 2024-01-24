Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economies of the countries of the South

Mia Thompson January 24, 2024 0
Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economies of the countries of the South

Government

by:

luggage

January 22, 2024 at 10:30 AM.

During his speech in Third South Summit of the G77 + Chinawhich is done in Kampala, Ugandahe Counselor Alvaro Leyva He stressed that to obtain different results with regard to development, equality, and protection of life and the environment, different measures must be adopted.

We are in a state of collective madness, hoping for a sustainable world, and reproducing the practices that lead us to destruction as a species.“, He said.

(We recommend: Alert former ministers about a possible collapse in the health system.)

And he added:It is urgent that we have a sense of reality: we must try to build a new global consensus based on one goal: human dignity.“.

The Chancellor called on the countries that make up the Group of 77 + China to think “A new Bretton Woods and Marshall Plan that recognizes our strengths as a Global South, but also our needs“, with a new goal that must be”The survival of life and the complete guarantee of equality between all countries and the well-being of our societies. The new Bretton Woods must think about the rules that the new financial and economic system will impose“, pointed out.

(More: Letter in which Panam Sports explains decision on 2027 Pan American Games to Petro).

he Ministry of Foreign Affairs He went further and insisted on the need to strengthen measures to protect… Antarcticawhen explaining its relationship to existence AmazonAs well as the large ponds that constitute 80% of the world's sponges: Amazon Basin, Congo Basin, and Borneo-Mekong Basin.

(Continue reading: Petro looks to the future: This is his plan to win the elections in 2026.)

Finally, tShe hopes to the countries attending the summit that the current conflicts in the world have drained time and resources from protecting life and the planet.. “The above, despite the promotion of an economic model that increasingly requires more fossil fuels and coal, the gift of this blindness are greenhouse gases. What about future generations?“, concluded the Minister.

luggage

More Stories

United States of America – Terraform Labs declares bankruptcy in the United States – Economy

United States of America – Terraform Labs declares bankruptcy in the United States – Economy

Mia Thompson January 23, 2024 0
Atlantida Bank celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Atlantida Bank celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Mia Thompson January 22, 2024 0
“Moving towards a future of peace and justice”

“Moving towards a future of peace and justice”

Mia Thompson January 20, 2024 0
Argentina will rise to 90 places in the Index of Economic Freedom if the reforms are implemented

Argentina will rise to 90 places in the Index of Economic Freedom if the reforms are implemented

Mia Thompson January 16, 2024 0
Learn about the first conviction for Windows and Office hacking

Learn about the first conviction for Windows and Office hacking

Mia Thompson January 14, 2024 0
The global economy will grow by just 2.4% in 2024, marking its third consecutive year of slowdown.

The global economy will grow by just 2.4% in 2024, marking its third consecutive year of slowdown.

Mia Thompson January 12, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economies of the countries of the South

Álvaro Leyva calls for strengthening the economies of the countries of the South

Mia Thompson January 24, 2024 0
The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

The United States and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024

Cedric Manwaring January 23, 2024 0
United States of America – Terraform Labs declares bankruptcy in the United States – Economy

United States of America – Terraform Labs declares bankruptcy in the United States – Economy

Mia Thompson January 23, 2024 0
Ariel was born with six legs and was abandoned. Today you receive a new opportunity

Ariel was born with six legs and was abandoned. Today you receive a new opportunity

Cedric Manwaring January 22, 2024 0
Atlantida Bank celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Atlantida Bank celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Mia Thompson January 22, 2024 0