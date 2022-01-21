America allows more foreign students to work to support the economy | Globalism

United State It has added 22 science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) internship program majors to “support economic growth and innovation,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced.

This program, called STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT), allows students with bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees in specific fields of study to live in the United States for up to 36 months to work in their major.

“STEM innovation allows us to solve the complex challenges we face today and make a difference in how we ensure security and protect our country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas said in a statement.

Among the 22 new fields of study, bioenergy, forestry, production and management of forest resources, human-centered technological design, cloud computing, anthropology, climate science, systems science, economics and computer science, environmental geosciences, biology, geography, and environment. Studies, Mathematical Economics, Atmospheric Sciences, or various data science disciplines.

These long-awaited decisions “will have a positive economic impact and help the United States compete more effectively in the 21st century, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, and also benefit the country during the current labor shortage.” Jeremy Robbins, director of the US Immigration Council (American Immigration Council), responded in a statement.

The United States has been facing a labor shortage for months, with staffing problems, especially for low-paid jobs, in the context of an epidemic that has increased retirements and caused a phenomenon known as major resignations, when employed workers change jobs in search. better conditions.

On the other hand, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating the guidelines to clarify how foreigners with the necessary skills, such as some STEM graduates and entrepreneurs, can use the national interest waiver to obtain a visa. immigrant.

The update also eases the path to permanent residence in the United States.