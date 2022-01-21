America allows more foreign students to work to support the economy | Globalism

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

United State It has added 22 science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) internship program majors to “support economic growth and innovation,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced.

This program, called STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT), allows students with bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees in specific fields of study to live in the United States for up to 36 months to work in their major.

“STEM innovation allows us to solve the complex challenges we face today and make a difference in how we ensure security and protect our country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas said in a statement.

Among the 22 new fields of study, bioenergy, forestry, production and management of forest resources, human-centered technological design, cloud computing, anthropology, climate science, systems science, economics and computer science, environmental geosciences, biology, geography, and environment. Studies, Mathematical Economics, Atmospheric Sciences, or various data science disciplines.

These long-awaited decisions “will have a positive economic impact and help the United States compete more effectively in the 21st century, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, and also benefit the country during the current labor shortage.” Jeremy Robbins, director of the US Immigration Council (American Immigration Council), responded in a statement.

The United States has been facing a labor shortage for months, with staffing problems, especially for low-paid jobs, in the context of an epidemic that has increased retirements and caused a phenomenon known as major resignations, when employed workers change jobs in search. better conditions.

On the other hand, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating the guidelines to clarify how foreigners with the necessary skills, such as some STEM graduates and entrepreneurs, can use the national interest waiver to obtain a visa. immigrant.

The update also eases the path to permanent residence in the United States.

More Stories

Thailand’s economy shrank 0.3% in the third quarter

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Estados Unidos no exigió ningún plan económico”

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

AMLO and the US Energy President will talk this Thursday about electrical reform

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Economy. Lidl will be carbon neutral by the end of 2022 and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80% by 2030

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La actividad económica de Brasil se retrajo un 0.14% en el tercer trimestre

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Economy. Lidl will be carbon neutral by the end of 2022 and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80% by 2030

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

USA summons Morris, Yah, Dust and Zardes for disqualification

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Get a backwards compatible Xbox game for free for a limited time

34 mins ago Leo Adkins

The owner of the sun is ready to charge for its use

35 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Universitario will play Inter Miami in the United States on January 26

36 mins ago Leland Griffith

America allows more foreign students to work to support the economy | Globalism

38 mins ago Mia Thompson