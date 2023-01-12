American airports are trying to get back to normal after a chaotic day

the United States airports Try to go back to normal after Messy day in which more than 10,000 flights have been canceled or delayed due to a media issue This is under investigation.

According to data from the FlightAware portal, this Thursday canceled 91 at least flights And about 814 suffer Delay.

Some numbers still matter, but it’s far from the 9,200 delayed flights Wednesday More than 1,300 were canceled due to a failure in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notification system.

in that last statement Released Wednesday afternoon, the FAA clarified that the failure was most likely due to a corrupt database file.

“The FAA continues to conduct detailed analysis to determine the roots of the system failure,” he said.

At approximately 7:25 local time on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered departures of domestic flights in the United States to be delayed until 9:00 a.m. due to a failure in the aforementioned system, which provides essential information to personnel related to flight operations and in fact warns . A time of anomaly in the US space system.

president of the United States, Joe BidenCommand Research Complete the transportation section to find out the causes of the crash. According to the White House, there are no indications that the cyberattack was the result of a cyberattack.

On Wednesday it was the first time since the attacks of September 11, 2001 that the country’s authorities banned the departure of domestic flights.

This weather havoc occurred just two weeks after Winter Storm Elliott also caused thousands of flight cancellations at the gates of Christmas.

With information from EFE