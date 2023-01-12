“The Parthenon Marbles belong to the United Kingdom”: the British Minister of Culture confirms that they do not intend to return the works to Greece

Britain’s culture secretary said in an interview on Wednesday that the Parthenon marbles “belong here in the UK” and should not be returned to Greece.

These works, known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles, are now in the British Museum.

Recent reports have indicated that the head of the British Museum, George Osborne, is on the verge of arriving deal with Government Greece Until the pellets temporarily return to Greece.

Returning them permanently to Greece is “not the intention” of the British government, Michelle Donnellan told the BBC, as it “opens Pandora’s box” and would be a “dangerous route” to take.

