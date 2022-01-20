AMLO and the US Energy President will talk this Thursday about electrical reform

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Upon her arrival in Mexico, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm confirmed Thursday morning that her government has outstanding issues regarding the electrical reform proposed by the president. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador And they are discussed in the Mexican Congress, so he will touch on the topic later in his meeting with the Mexican president, and in the rest of his agenda from meetings in the country.

After receiving a welcome from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Granholm emphasized that both countries would be “strong allies and great supporters of a strong North American economy”, although he had “some issues” with energy reform and clean energy generation.



It must be remembered that on Friday morning, the President of the University of Energy Policy in Mexico’s largest trading partner will hold a meeting to discuss women’s work in energy, in which the head of the government of Mexico City said, Claudia SheinbaumBesides the two majors Energy and Economy, Rossio Nahle and Luz Maria de la Mora. After that, he will meet with the media specialized in the field of energy to express his position on these issues.

The Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed, in his account on Twitter, that the visit of this official is an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries regarding clean energy generation.

Hello Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy. Share with us his vision of the huge opportunity for clean energy for North America. We remember the electric taxis in the city in 2010. Jennifer is a pioneer in this topic. Ken Salazar, always key,” the chancellor tweeted.



