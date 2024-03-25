An American agency warns of a solar storm that will affect Earth

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) national office warned Sunday of a strong presence Storm Solar That will affect Land During the 24th of March.

The US agency explained in a statement that it had activated the alert for geomagnetic activity at G4 (severe) levels, derived from the arrival of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – clouds of plasma and magnetic fields that were launched into space from space. sun—.

“A coronal mass ejection (CME) left the Sun on the night of Friday, March 22, reached Earth this morning and continues its advance. Geomagnetic (solar) storm levels are expected to reach at least G3 until Sunday, March 24 at night.” The statement said.

According to US authorities, there will be differences in the strength levels of the geomagnetic storm due to changes in the solar wind as the projectiles pass over the Earth. Land.

“G1 to G4 levels have been reached to date through this CME activity, and if G4 levels are reached tonight, dawn can become Visible In most of the northern half of the country, and possibly the south Alabama And north California“, they pointed out.

The Spanish National Geographic Institute indicates that geomagnetic or solar storms are disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field LandWhich can last for hours or even days.

They arise at an external level and result from an increase in particles emitted by solar flares that reach the magnetosphere, causing changes in the Earth's magnetic field.

Likewise, the agency noted that the general public should not be concerned because “no specific action is required.”

Some potential impacts are controllable power fluctuations, as well as intermittent malfunctions in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Global Positioning System (GPS), they noted..