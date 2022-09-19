Animation, sci-fi and comedy on the cinema billboard of Teatro Universidad

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Once again, the movie board for university theater (Florencio Varela 1903, San Justo) offers films to suit all tastes. This Thursday will be the expected re-release of symbol picture, a popular science fiction adventure film directed by James Cameron. Likewise, there will be new functions for animation and family movie DC League of Superpets, and funny comedy Get more respect from your motherDirected by Marcos Carneval and starring Florencia Peña and Diego Peretti. Tickets can be purchased through the website tactic Or at the theater box office (Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Next, the functions of each movie:

DC League of Super Pets (dubbed in Spanish)

  • Thursday, September 22 at 3:00 pm
  • Friday, September 23 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 24th September at 3:00 PM
  • Sunday 25th September at 3:00 pm

symbol picture

  • Thursday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 24th September at 5:00 PM
  • Sunday 25th September at 5:00 pm

Get more respect from your mother

  • Thursday, September 22 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday, September 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 24th September at 8:30pm
  • Sunday 25th September at 8:30 pm

More Stories

Sports medicine celebrities at important fairs – El Sol de Sinaloa

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cuban flag: Relentless against hereditary staggering ‘Cuba’ Granma

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Create artificial images for lack of data

2 days ago Mia Thompson

A 380 million-year-old fish preserves the oldest heart – science – life

3 days ago Mia Thompson

A conversation on science, social and environmental problems

4 days ago Mia Thompson

They suggest forensic reform: what would change and why

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Animation, sci-fi and comedy on the cinema billboard of Teatro Universidad

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Rafa Benitez could coach James Rodriguez at Olympiacos

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Netflix: Steps to Download for Free on Android and iOS | iPhone | Install | Download | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The independent CTA rejected an invitation by the US embassy and denounced “political and economic interference”.

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Sports medicine celebrities at important fairs – El Sol de Sinaloa

11 hours ago Mia Thompson