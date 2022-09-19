Animation, sci-fi and comedy on the cinema billboard of Teatro Universidad

Once again, the movie board for university theater (Florencio Varela 1903, San Justo) offers films to suit all tastes. This Thursday will be the expected re-release of symbol picture, a popular science fiction adventure film directed by James Cameron. Likewise, there will be new functions for animation and family movie DC League of Superpets, and funny comedy Get more respect from your motherDirected by Marcos Carneval and starring Florencia Peña and Diego Peretti. Tickets can be purchased through the website tactic Or at the theater box office (Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Next, the functions of each movie:

DC League of Super Pets (dubbed in Spanish)

Thursday, September 22 at 3:00 pm

Friday, September 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday 24th September at 3:00 PM

Sunday 25th September at 3:00 pm

symbol picture

Thursday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 24th September at 5:00 PM

Sunday 25th September at 5:00 pm

Get more respect from your mother