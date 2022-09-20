The Unne Institute will benefit from the Building Science Program

The country’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmos, will present today at 11 am in the Argentine Women’s Chamber in Casa Rosada the invitation for public tenders for seven large works to be built in different provinces for approximately 4,000 million pesos financed by the Islamic Development Bank aims to strengthen the system National Science, Technology and Innovation (SNCTI).

In Corrientes, the Institute of North-East Botany (Ibone), based in the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the National University of the North-East, established in December 1977, will benefit from an agreement between the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet) and Unne.

This is the first time that the country has offered seven combined public tenders in the field of science and technology. With a total area of ​​14,449 square meters, infrastructure projects have been selected under the federal program “Building Science” and will be developed in the provinces of San Luis, Misiones, Corrientes, Mendoza, Cordoba, Santa Fe and Buenos Aires.

Building science is a program that aims to create or strengthen the infrastructure of the institutions that make up the national system for science, technology and innovation, thanks to the Finance Law No. 27614 of February 2021.

The seven works, totaling 3,605,121,651 pesos, will be financed through the Federal Innovation Program, Islamic Development Bank Loan No. 5293/OC-AR. They belong to the institutes of dual subordination between conical and national universities, and were selected taking into account the federal standard for resource distribution and the importance of scientific and technological activities in which they are developed.