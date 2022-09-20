Peru begins a campaign to promote the emotional well-being of its students

In order to counteract the powerful impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ well-being and their social and emotional development, Peruvian Ministry of Education (Minedu) . will start Really powerful campaign!a proposal that seeks to achieve an educational community that recognizes the value of positive connections to generate emotional strength throughout life.

This campaign is based on the “National Mobilization Plan for the Social and Emotional Well-Being of Students”, a crusade that includes all actors in the educational community with more than 140 activities that will be implemented throughout 2022 and with an anticipation until 2024.

Really powerful! Promotes participation of students, families, principals, and educators in different wellness settings; It also encourages the use of the resources that Minedu makes available on its platforms. All this as generators for better learning and better citizens.

Emotional health problems, as well as risky attitudes and behaviors that directly affect learning caused by the pandemic, are illustrated by recent information showing that 1 in 10 students realize that they can adequately deal with emotionally unpleasant situations, six in ten from caregivers. They experienced stress or depression, and one in two teachers experienced stress.

Through this campaign, Minedu focuses on initiatives that revitalize student well-being through sport, art, student participation and recognition of our cultural traditions, such as School Sports and Para-Sports, School Floral Games Nacionales, Ideas en Acción and the Tinque National Meeting.

Really powerful! It places special emphasis on recognizing feelings, which is why this year’s Social and Emotional Well-being Package was introduced. It is a set of educational resources and is the number one tool for collecting information on the status of social and emotional skills and risk factors for students after the pandemic, which also includes a training program for schoolchildren.

The campaign will also develop teacher sponsorship fairs in different regions. The first will take place on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 in Ayacucho.

In addition, individual and group emotional support and care services will continue for teachers, administrators, and educational professionals from the DRE and UGEL, as well as education aides and community educational promoters, which can be requested through the website of I hear you teacher.