Arturo Zaldivar asks the accused scientists to trust the judiciary

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Abortion and conscientious objection

Zaldivar summarized the three rulings of the Supreme Court last September on the termination of pregnancy and the conscientious objection of medical staff.

“(With) the conscientious objection decision, the New Delhi High Committee of Journalists does not deny the right to conscientious objection, but rather invalidates a principle of the Public Health Act because it established open and unlimited conscientious objection, and if it remained, it would have occurred and made clear that this instrument is being used to infringe the right of conscientious objection. Women and pregnant women in severance of pregnancy.

He added that the court ruled that this right exists, but that it must have guiding principles so that this does not mean invalidating the right of a woman who wants to stop her pregnancy. This is part of the ruling that abortion is not criminalized and the term “protecting life from pregnancy” is invalid.

“The right of conscientious objection was taken care of, as well as for patients. The court issued three decisions that came to change the model of women (…) With these three decisions, the lives of all women and people of pregnant women have been strengthened,” the minister said.

More Stories

They are offering a sack of 104,000 pesos to Puebla in fiscal year 2022

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

For Women and Science: Meet the Award-Winning Scholars 2021

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

They reveal that Doña Cuquita has already requested the dismissal of Vicente Fernández | Video

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The eighth meeting of patients with complex chronic diseases of SEMI

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science under siege | The Economist

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Anal rest syndrome, another side effect of COVID-19

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Arturo Zaldivar asks the accused scientists to trust the judiciary

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sports City Stadium turned 75 years old

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Smartphone | 3 video editors to download to your cell phone | Smartphone | Applications | Applications | clips | tik tok | Instagram | YouTube | Kinemaster | capcote | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Today’s news October 6, 2021 What you need to know from 2:00 pm in a minute

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda. Family of main opposition leader leaves Uganda ahead of elections due to alleged threats

3 hours ago Leland Griffith