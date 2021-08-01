Authorities announce plans focused on mental, social and emotional well-being – Enlace Latino NC

North Carolina, Raleigh- Seven organizations were chosen by State Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) To serve as personalized plans for behavioral health and intellectual disabilities.

Developmental disabilities (personal behavioral health plans I/DD) are considered.

Those who need certain services to treat a serious mental illness, emotional disorder, substance abuse problem, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury may be eligible to enroll in a personal plan.

Organizations contracted to serve as I/DD Regional Personal Behavioral Health Plans are:

Alliance Health

Eastpoint

Partner health management

Sandhills Center

Trillium Health Resources

go to health

Cardinal Healthcare Innovations

These personalized plans will provide physical and behavioral health services, long-term care, and integrated pharmacy.

Address unmet population health-related resource needs North Carolina who qualify under the scheme.

These plans will provide the same services as the standard plans for Medicaid With additional specialized services to care for those with serious behavioral conditions.

Those using home and community service exemptions and those using state-funded services are included.

This is how they will work

The plans will operate regionally and, according to the NCDHHS, will provide robust management of care for an estimated 200,000 people.

An additional unique feature of these plans is a combination of Medicaid and state funds to support registered residents.

The contract award covers counties in each pool area as of Monday, as well as amendments approved by the Health Secretary, Mandy Cohen, effective September 1.

distribution

These are the squads expected at the launch of the plan set for July 1, 2022.

This list reflects expected allocations based on requested or approved withdrawals.

Requests for county reorganization and disengagement must go through the process defined in the law and rule that ultimately requires the approval of the NCDHHS Secretary.

The distribution was as follows:

Alliance Health: Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, Orange, Mecklenburg Way-week.

Eastpoint: Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne y Wilson.

Partner health management Burke, Caparros, Catawba, Cleveland, Davy, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredale, Lincoln, Rutherford, Stanley, Surrey, Union E Yadkin.

Sandhills Center: Anson, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Hawke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Rockingham.

Trillium Health Resources: Bladen, Brunswick, Carterett, Columbus, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Bender, Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chuan, Craven, Koretok, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Northampton, Pamlico, Bascottank, Berkemans, Pete , Terrell Way Washington.

Go Health: Alamance, Alexander, Ghanaian, Ash, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Caswell, Cherokee, Clay, Franklin, Graham, Granville, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Person, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Vance, Watoga, and Wilkes-Way Yancy.

pending: Chatham, Halifax, Stokes E. Warren.