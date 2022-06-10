BioNTech supports its African project and will start building its plant in Rwanda

BioNTech will lay the foundation stone for its project in Africa. On June 23, the German biotech company will start building that it New mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing and Development Center in Kigali, RwandaAccording to the company, in a statement.

The construction commencement ceremony will be attended by the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and several Heads of State and Government along with representatives from the African Union, the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

These manufacturing centers, called BioNTainer, are equipped shipping containers With the equipment needed to produce the vaccine developed by BioNTechExcept for the last step, which is dispensing doses into vials.

Each unit consists of six ISO-sized containers that allow mRNA vaccines to be mass-produced, while Filling and finishing will be handled by other local partners on the continent.

BioNTech expects revenue to reach 17,000 million euros from sales of its vaccine in 2022

The German laboratory recorded a profit of 3,698.8 million euros in the first three months of the year, This means that the results of the same period of 2021 will be tripled. Between January and March of last year, the company earned a profit of 1,128 million euros.

In the first quarter of this year, the Teutonic laboratory also increased its sales to 6374.6 million euros, up 211% from 2048.4 million euros in the first three months of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, BioNTech and Pfizer marketed nearly 750 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19. For the full year, the laboratory expects to generate revenue of between 13,000 and 17,000 million euros from sales of its vaccine.