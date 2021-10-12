Bouncing Cats: A Documentary Break

It separates New York and Kampala more than 11,000 km. In many ways, the two cities couldn’t be more different, but they do have a common interest: collapse.

The broke down It was born in the neighborhoods of New York City in the late 1970s, and decades later, it began spreading throughout the Ugandan capital.

in 2006, Abraham “Abrams” Tekya He launched an initiative called Breakdance project Ugandato bring culture bee boy for youth Kampala. In collaboration with a group of educators, Abrams offers three weekly workshops, and doors are open to anyone who wants to learn. The ultimate goal is to help the city’s youth because, as Abraham “Abrams” Tekia puts it: “Dance is a cure.”

This great mission was filmed in bouncing cats, a 70-minute documentary on Red Bull TV.

In Bouncing Cats, we see how important separation is in the lives of Ugandan youth, as it has become a force for good in the African nation. “Many of us have grown up as ‘disadvantaged children.’ Breaking helps us maintain our pride. It is something these young people can make themselves, without anyone being able to take it from them.”

Abrams came to break through the difficulties. By the time he was eight, he was already an orphan and his only way to escape was by watching hip-hop videos of groups like A Tribe Called Quest and Run DMC.

Abraham “Abrams” freezes © Carlo Cruz

Art was my treasure. I used to dance, rap, paint…Hip-hop was all I had and it played a very important role in my life. So I want to share it with others,” Abrams says.

To help him in this task, one of the pioneers of Breaking the Flies took to Uganda. We can see this journey in detail in the documentary Bouncing Cats.

Richard “Crazy Legs” Kowloon is one of the most legendary characters to break. He has been a member of the famous Rock Steady crew since its founding in 1979 and remains its president. In the ’80s, Abrams used to watch videos of crazy legs dancing in the South Bronx.

Crazy Legs thinks he and Abrams aren’t all that different.

All I wanted to do: boxing, basketball … cost me money, but the break was free … Richard “Crazy Legs” Tights

“The South Bronx at that time was like a third world country. That’s what we have in common, we grew up in bad conditions, we were very poor. All I wanted to do: boxing, basketball… cost me money, but the break was free…” He told Abrams in the documentary Bouncing Cats.

To learn about Abrams’ inspiring journey and mission to promote Fracture in Uganda, check out the documentary bouncing cats .

Photo from Project Breakdance Uganda © Red Bull Media House