AFRICA/UGANDA – Children’s education as a tool for the growth of the country and the local church

Tuesday 12 October 2021



Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – Bishop Francis Aquinos Kibera, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kasese, said that the future of the Church depends on the education of children.

On the occasion of the perpetual vocation of Sister Evelyn Camoli, of the Congregation of Inaugural Sisters, which was celebrated in the town of Kehehe, the bishop urged those present, parents and guardians, to “give priority to education, which is the basis for the future development of their children, and thus the development of the country.” In the note received by Fides, Archbishop Kibera encouraged the sisters for their commitment to education in the Kasese region.

The Bishop of Kasese concluded, “Educating and encouraging one to participate in the Catholic initiatives of the local church will ensure the future of the church and Ugandan society.”

One of the first projects undertaken by the sisters was the Emmanuel D’Alzon Lavagnace Compound Secondary School, which increases the quality of education in the Buhuira sub-district.

The Sisters of the Assumptions work with unremitting devotion to the apostolic message, and are present in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe.

(AFP) (Agenzia Fides 10/12/2021)





Participate: