California governor calls for water conservation to tackle historic drought | Society

Picture of docks in the Salton Sea, a lake in the southeast of the state. California is experiencing its worst drought since 1977. Odd Jerucci / Reuters

California is preparing for one of its harshest summers. The country is experiencing the worst drought Recorded since 1977. Temperatures are on the rise and experts believe the next few weeks could be devastating during the fire season. With all this on the horizon, the gobernador Gavin Newsom Today, she appealed to citizens to reduce water consumption in the homes of the entity, which has a population of 40 million. “To respond to this challenge, we must all do our part as the country builds a more resilient water system that protects the future,” said the local chief of Lake Lopez, in San Luis Obispo, one of the greatest bodies of water. at minimum levels.

The local government demands sacrifices. There is nothing too big: reduce watering the garden; Run the dishwasher and washing machine when they are full, fix leaks, install an energy-saving shower, and reduce shower time. Water levels reached their lowest levels in history because there was no rain this year and because there was little snow in the Sierra Nevada, another important source of fluid in the most populous United States.

Authorities believe the voluntary reduction in fluid use from levels in 2020, the year Newsom himself has already called for Take care of water, it may save for the future It uses an area of ​​3,400 square kilometers, enough to supply 1.7 million homes for a year, according to figures from the governor’s office.

The petition calls for a repeat of citizens’ efforts during the great dry season that occurred between 2012 and 2016. The actions taken by ordinary citizens have resulted in a 21% drop in per capita water use since 2013. The sectors that use urban areas are about 16% below average.​ in that year.

Despite the harsh situation facing not only California, but the entire western United States, Governor Newsom wanted to avoid the emergency tone. The Democratic politician will face a special election on September 14 in which the position will be played. The epidemic is the first emergency that threatens its chances of success, but the progress of vaccination and its efforts to provide a normal life in the country have reduced the possibilities. Now, the drought and the damage it can cause appear to be the main obstacle in the way of the referendum.

Political analysts believe that this situation made Newsom think better before declaring a state of emergency for the entire entity. Meanwhile, the governor on Thursday announced that the state of emergency extends to nine more counties: Ino, Marin, Mono, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. Advertising helps these cities more easily obtain assistance from state and federal agencies. The declaration places 50 out of 58 counties in a state of emergency terrain.

fire preparation

The White House for Joe Biden prepares response plan for fire season, which promises to be devastating in a year that leaves extremely high temperatures in the west of the country. The president, according to Reuters, will announce an increase in salaries and bonuses for the 15,000 firefighters who will be on the battle line to fight the fires. None of them will earn less than $15 an hour.

The Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have come up with ominous predictions for this fire season, which the department will begin to grapple with with the same severity as hurricanes. Since 2015, there are an average of 100 fires each year compared to the previous season.

