“Canada is the oil solution for the US, not Venezuela,” said the energy minister

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Canada offers alternative energy to the United States, in the framework of the Joe Biden government’s decision to boycott oil purchases from Russia, one of the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime after its invasion of Ukraine.

Sonia Savage, Minister of Energy for Canada’s oil region Alberta, said oil extracted from the region could help ease the global oil supply crisis caused by blackouts.

Alberta is home to the third largest oil reserves. Alberta is America’s answer to energy security. with pReal and credible emissions cuts…and right next door to the US.”

In Houston, ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference hosted by S&P Global, Savage said Alberta has some spare pipelines and rail and can transport more oil to the United States.

Oil prices in Asia rose to $128 a barrel on Monday, compared to $83 a barrel in January.

“We are the solution, not Venezuela and other countries,” Savage told Reuters, in an apparent reference to the United States sending a delegation to Caracas at the end of last week to discuss easing oil sanctions.

He also said it was “unreasonable” for any country to buy Russian crude oil or refined products in light of its invasion of Ukraine.

