Carmen Arristegui: Mexican Journalist Titled “Hero of Press Freedom”

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

International Press Institute (IPI) and International Media Support (IMS) On Sunday, Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui was named “Press Freedom Champion” 2023.

This recognition, an award It will be awarded at a ceremony on May 25 in Vienna“He commends Arestegui for his decades of fearlessly reporting on corruption in Mexico, regardless of the government in power,” IPI said in a statement.

The Vienna-based institute also sheds light The laureate’s “unwavering commitment” to critical journalism in the face of efforts to silence her.

Aristegui is distinguished by his courageous determination to speak truth to power, Despite the risks involved in doing so in a country like Mexico, one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, Fran Marovic said.

Remember that by “acting as a watchdog for the powerful and giving a voice to the defenseless (…) He was subjected to repeated attacks, harassment and violations of his human rights“.

Yet she has repeatedly responded to these harassments by doubling down on her commitment to critical journalism, refusing to be silenced. We are proud to present him with the IPI-IMS World Press Freedom Champion award this year.Marovich says.

In its statement, the International Press Institute stresses this Independent journalism is “key” to defending democracy in a country like Mexico, “Where polarized political rhetoric and disinformation are on the rise, and where a journalist or news outlet is attacked every 13 hours.”

Aristegui is the director and presenter of “Aristegui en vivo” on the Spanish-language television network CNN, and last year she was awarded the XIX Diario Madrid Prize in Spain for her career and “permanent defense of civil liberties” in a country, Mexico, “it is difficult to do journalism “.

