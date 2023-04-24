A man puts a camera in his bag and watches what he does with it at the airport live

Matelas are loyal companions for every flight and passengers always try not to get ripped off at airports. This is why they usually pack it up because there are always stories of bags being opened by airport staff and many of them reporting theft.

Seems to be a user Tik Tok He put a hidden camera in his bag before he went to the airport. As can be seen in the video, the entire route he takes when he arrives at the air station is recorded. “Time to find out what the airport is doing with my suitcase,” he forcefully expressed in the post’s description.

Since he left verification the photos have been uploaded to Tik Tok On the places where he travels across several bands installed in the internal system of the central airport. You can also see different transport vehicles and how the workers lifted the bags they had to take away. For many people, this is a mystery because since it is taken by airport staff, the route is unknown and passengers only hope to find it when the flight departs.

The amazing thing in a video Tik Tok It is that it shows how a person takes the user’s bag and puts it in the car. Various scenes on social media sparked controversy, which led to the video receiving more than 5.4 million views and thousands of comments from disappointed and surprised people.

In the comments to the video in Tik Tok, Some users compared the scene to that of an animated movie and were very upset. “How is it not an enormous maze of conveyor belts?” “,” This sounds illegal “,” I wanted to see more drama “,” I don’t know what I expected, but I know I wanted more “,” Are you telling me this doesn’t look like Toy Story 2 at all? .all the time I thought they were little dwarves organizing it,” were some of the comments from netizens.