Peruvian President Dina Boloart announces the change of four ministers

president of peru, Dina PolwartOn Sunday, April 23, he announced the change of four ministers in his government, with the exception of the main ministerial portfolios Economy, energy and mines.

The surprising announcement comes hours after the former president’s arrival Alexander Toledo He was extradited to the country to face corruption charges, as he was accused of money laundering and collusion.

In an event broadcast on state television, Polwart The Minister of Justice, Daniel Morett Romero, was sworn in; that work, Antonio Varela; Education, Magend Marquez Ramirez and Foreign Trade, Juan Carlos Mathews.

Who are the newly appointed Peruvian ministers? Dina Polwart?

Magnet Marquez, Daniel Morat, Antonio Varela and Juan Carlos Mathews They took an oath to carry out their duties without committing acts of corruption, in a ceremony held at Ellisboro Hall, Government Mansion.

new education chief, Magnet Marquez RamirezHe has 20 years of experience in public administration in management and senior management advisory positions, with extensive leadership of administrative systems and the design and implementation of sector policies.

For his part, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights said, Daniel Moret, a law specialist with a master’s degree in administration and public administration, and has experience in administering justice at the highest level. He was previously Minister of Labor.

Antonio VarelaMinister of Labor and Promotion of New Employment, holds a doctorate in law from the University of San Martín de Porres, specialization in labor law at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, and oral litigation at the University of Medellín.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism said, Juan Carlos MathewsHe has extensive experience in the public and private sectors, academia, as well as in international cooperation. He served as Deputy Minister of Mype and CEO of Prompex among other positions.

The president assumed power last December when he was president at the time Pedro Castillo was dismissed after he attempted to dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary. Since then, it has faced protests that have left more than 50 people dead.