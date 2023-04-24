Peruvian President Dina Boloart announces the change of four ministers

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
Peruvian President announces changes in four ministers. Photo: Reuters

president of peru, Dina PolwartOn Sunday, April 23, he announced the change of four ministers in his government, with the exception of the main ministerial portfolios Economy, energy and mines.

The surprising announcement comes hours after the former president’s arrival Alexander Toledo He was extradited to the country to face corruption charges, as he was accused of money laundering and collusion.

In an event broadcast on state television, Polwart The Minister of Justice, Daniel Morett Romero, was sworn in; that work, Antonio Varela; Education, Magend Marquez Ramirez and Foreign Trade, Juan Carlos Mathews.

Who are the newly appointed Peruvian ministers? Dina Polwart?

Magnet Marquez, Daniel Morat, Antonio Varela and Juan Carlos Mathews They took an oath to carry out their duties without committing acts of corruption, in a ceremony held at Ellisboro Hall, Government Mansion.

new education chief, Magnet Marquez RamirezHe has 20 years of experience in public administration in management and senior management advisory positions, with extensive leadership of administrative systems and the design and implementation of sector policies.

For his part, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights said, Daniel Moret, a law specialist with a master’s degree in administration and public administration, and has experience in administering justice at the highest level. He was previously Minister of Labor.

Antonio VarelaMinister of Labor and Promotion of New Employment, holds a doctorate in law from the University of San Martín de Porres, specialization in labor law at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, and oral litigation at the University of Medellín.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism said, Juan Carlos MathewsHe has extensive experience in the public and private sectors, academia, as well as in international cooperation. He served as Deputy Minister of Mype and CEO of Prompex among other positions.

The president assumed power last December when he was president at the time Pedro Castillo was dismissed after he attempted to dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary. Since then, it has faced protests that have left more than 50 people dead.

More Stories

The university says the suspect is in custody

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A man puts a camera in his bag and watches what he does with it at the airport live

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Carmen Arristegui: Mexican Journalist Titled “Hero of Press Freedom”

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan is preparing to drop parts of a North Korean satellite

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Unexpected WhatsApp chat between a girl and a prankster

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Esta terrible enfermedad hace que tu cuerpo se emborrache hasta con una ensalada

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The university says the suspect is in custody

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Are you an immigrant in the United States? Know your constitutional rights in this workshop

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

On Thursday and Friday, six musicians from Brass for Africa will perform at BOS Season – Spain

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Physical activation is very important for the well-being of the body and emotions: Indira Vizcaíno

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Valencia, Romain and Reus win the World Cup by defeating China 6-0

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson