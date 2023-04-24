The university says the suspect is in custody

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

(CNN) – A suspected shooter is in custody after Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, said it closed its campus amid reports of an active shooter Monday.

“We are currently experiencing an active attacker case on campus,” the university posted moments ago. “Please put protection in place and follow the officers’ instructions. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added.

Rose State College is a public, two-year institution, as it says on its website. It has more than 13,000 students.

The university confirmed in a Second tweet that the suspect is being held. A man is in custody, Oklahoma City Midwestern Police Chief Sid Porter confirmed Monday at a press conference, adding that one man lost his life.

Porter said the students and staff did an “amazing job” responding to the incident.

“The school was two/three weeks ago an active shooting practice, which everyone knows about and we’ve rehearsed for all of this.”

Minutes later, the institution reports that the lockdown on campus is over and all activities and classes for the rest of the day have been cancelled.

CNN has contacted the sheriff’s office, the Midwest City Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Rose State College for more information.

News in progress…

More Stories

Peruvian President Dina Boloart announces the change of four ministers

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A man puts a camera in his bag and watches what he does with it at the airport live

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Carmen Arristegui: Mexican Journalist Titled “Hero of Press Freedom”

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan is preparing to drop parts of a North Korean satellite

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Unexpected WhatsApp chat between a girl and a prankster

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Esta terrible enfermedad hace que tu cuerpo se emborrache hasta con una ensalada

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The university says the suspect is in custody

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Are you an immigrant in the United States? Know your constitutional rights in this workshop

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

On Thursday and Friday, six musicians from Brass for Africa will perform at BOS Season – Spain

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Physical activation is very important for the well-being of the body and emotions: Indira Vizcaíno

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Valencia, Romain and Reus win the World Cup by defeating China 6-0

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson