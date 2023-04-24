The university says the suspect is in custody

(CNN) – A suspected shooter is in custody after Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, said it closed its campus amid reports of an active shooter Monday.



“We are currently experiencing an active attacker case on campus,” the university posted moments ago. “Please put protection in place and follow the officers’ instructions. More information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added.

Rose State College is a public, two-year institution, as it says on its website. It has more than 13,000 students.

The university confirmed in a Second tweet that the suspect is being held. A man is in custody, Oklahoma City Midwestern Police Chief Sid Porter confirmed Monday at a press conference, adding that one man lost his life.

Porter said the students and staff did an “amazing job” responding to the incident.

“The school was two/three weeks ago an active shooting practice, which everyone knows about and we’ve rehearsed for all of this.”

Minutes later, the institution reports that the lockdown on campus is over and all activities and classes for the rest of the day have been cancelled.

CNN has contacted the sheriff’s office, the Midwest City Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Rose State College for more information.

News in progress…