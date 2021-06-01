China discovers the world’s first case of the H10N3 bird flu virus in humans

Today, the Chinese health authorities announced the detection of a virus The world’s first case of H10N3 avian influenza virus in humans.

The National Health Committee confirmed in a statement that so far there has been no human infection with this virus, that it is an “accidental” transmission and that the risk of its widespread spread is “extremely low.”

The patient, a 41-year-old man from eastern Jiangsu Province, began noticing fever and other symptoms on April 23, and was hospitalized five days later after his condition worsened.

The Commission indicates that the condition of the injured person has improved to the point of reaching hospital discharge requirements.

The authorities carried out an emergency follow-up of all those who had close contact with him in the governorate and found no “abnormalities”.

According to the experts, who confirmed that it is an isolated case, the H10N3 virus does not have the ability to effectively infect humans.

The authority called on citizens to avoid contact with dead birds on a daily basis and to try not to approach live birds as well, as well as pay attention to food hygiene and go immediately to the doctor in the event that symptoms such as fever or. Breathing problems.

With information from EFE.

LLH