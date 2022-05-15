Chinese scientists discover a hole inside a mysterious forest

An exploration team discovered a huge forest inside a pit In Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China. China.

The pit, In fact, the giant karst stream is located near the village of Ping, according to the Chinese news agency. XinhuaIt is 306 meters long, 150 meters wide and 192 meters deep, with a volume of more than 5 million cubic meters.

Scientists expressed their happiness with this discovery.

Chen Lixin, team leader of the Guangxi 702 Cave Expedition, said the ancient trees growing at the bottom are about 40 meters high and the dense, shoulder-high shade plants.

The wormhole can harbor species not yet recorded by science. Chen said he “wouldn’t be surprised” to discover new species inside the crater.

Giant sewers, also known as Tianqing (Heavenly well) in Chinese, are giant streams or streams, with special geological features found in karst areas formed by frequent landslides. It is mainly found in China, Mexico and Papua New Guinea.

Many sinkholes are also reported as aquifers and water sources Live Science. Cave expert George Finney explained to science media that aquifers are the main source of water for 700 million people.

