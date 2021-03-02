Chocó has been chosen to represent the Pacific region in science, technology and innovation

At noon today The cia of the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque Marquez; During the first day, the Leaders identified the Delegated Referees of the Governing Committee for the General Royalty System (SGR), Collective Authority for Management and Decision (OCAD) for Science, Technology and Innovation, Educational Infrastructure Funding Fund (FFIE), Provident and Stability Fund (FAE) and other regional coordination committees together With the Department of National Planning (DNP) and the Ministries of Education and Finance.

With regard to OCAD Science, Technology and Innovation; The body responsible for increasing the scientific, technological, innovation and competitiveness of the regions, the governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderon, was chosen to represent the Pacific region.

The second day of the summit was accompanied by three working sessions between the national government and administrations. In these places, measures that would facilitate a safe economic revitalization in all regions were identified, as well as the optimal development of the comprehensive vaccination plan proposed by the Ministry of Health.

With one voice, the leaders expressed their full readiness to promote sustainable development measures proposed at the First Ministerial Summit for 2021; Well, “We are facing a new panorama of royalties in Colombia, with a new system, which will definitely provide better options for regions to access more resources, after many adjustments,” said Didier Tavira, Executive Director of the National Confederation of Administrations.

During the summit, Nicolas García Bustos, Governor of Cundinamarca, assumed his position as the new president of the National Confederation of Provinces for the period 2021-2022, in addition to affirming the support of the National Confederation of Provinces for all governors, to ensure the right time. Accompany and be an effective communication channel between the national government and regional entities in implementing this new system.

