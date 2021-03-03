Medical trainees who request vaccination are recognized

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Monterey. – The Minister of Health of Nuevo León, Manuel de la Ou, said he was aware of the letter prepared by a group of: Medicine internsWhere they expressed their disapproval of not being included in the anti-virus vaccination strategy.

The state official indicated that he understands that they deserve to be vaccinated, and so do the entire population.

“Yes, I am aware of the message you mentioned from Medicine interns They want vaccines, and if they do not include them, they will not work in our institutions. ”

“I know the behavior of young people, and I respect him, and I help them whenever I can,” he said in a newspaper. “Many of them are children of God, and they deserve to be vaccinated, and of course they deserve to be vaccinated, like all New Leoneans.” conference.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health of Nuevo León stated that people studying the branch of medicine should have a profession and service.

He also commented that it is a dangerous profession.

“When you study medicine, you have a profession to serve, to help others, to serve, and even to risk your life to take care of the lives of others.

“It is a risk. We have a great profession, doctors and doctors, for me the best profession in the world. If I go back to studying something, I will go back to studying medicine,” he said.

De la O joined an invitation Medicine interns, To seek to include it in the anti-virus vaccination strategy.

On the other hand, he asked for their help to keep fighting the epidemic.

He said: “You have to look for a vaccine, but the vast majority of you are young men, and you do not have joint morbidity, and you have to help, and today we are at war.”

More Stories

Chocó has been chosen to represent the Pacific region in science, technology and innovation

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Triángulo de las Bermudas: la ciencia explica las desapariciones?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mummies: An ancient Egyptian guide that contains new secrets of embalming – science – life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Women in science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Ways to plan a final healthy diet

2 days ago Mia Thompson

La Salle and Anáhuac, no face-to-face lessons for medical students

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical trainees who request vaccination are recognized

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

The patents show that PlayStation wants you to use bananas as controllers

45 mins ago Leo Adkins

Thirteen people die in a traffic accident in California

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Huachicole Mali Must Fight: Horacio Duarte Olivares

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The capital | An exciting new chapter in a book with Netflix tweaks

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter