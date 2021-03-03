UNAM performs the first mixed reality surgery in Mexico

at Angeles Metropolitan Hospital Milestone event in the country in terms of medical panorama: The first mixed reality surgery, Who was responsible for Michelle Ruiz Suarez, teacher UNAM Medical CollegeAnd several students from this study house.

For this action, which consists of a file An innovative lens system that allows for visualization A three-dimensional image of the patientAnd the Technology was used Microsoft HoloLens 2 s Dynamics 365 Remote Assist.

Ruiz Suarez, from the program Higher specialization of doctors specializing in the National University, He determined that training systems using techniques such as these are key to educating future physicians, who in the face of a pandemic have seen their education affected.

The expert in elbow and shoulder surgery explained that the surgery was performed in December 2020 under supervision Thomas GregoryFrom Avicenne AP-HP Hospital in France, university students participated.

The experience arose at the invitation of Years passed; A company dedicated to making shoulder implants, for working on a project with Microsoft for stereotactic surgery that has promoted the training of specialists from 13 countries.

As in the TV series, Ruiz Suarez highlighted, This technique allows the patient to reconstruct the patient’s bone system, which is provided to the doctor through specialized lenses That allows, in addition, to perform simulations of surgical operations, to perform accurate and accurate operations in real time, and to receive international advice if necessary.

“What we’re doing is showing, hypothetically, a patient’s skeleton made with a CT scan. He explained that what we do is to process images on computers, files are downloaded, and through applications we convert two-dimensional images into three-dimensional images, and finally a three-dimensional image.

Although this image is seen at the moment by those who wear glasses, The technology can be adapted to a system that allows it to be observed on screens by a wider audience. Which will be very helpful in teaching.

The above, thanks to the fact that this type of technology does not require a larger infrastructure, since then Only glasses and WiFi needed, Which allows for remote surgical care.

In this way, A trained surgeon can perform the operation while one or more experts advise it from a distanceThe researcher also stressed.

“The next step will be anthropomorphic navigationWhich means that not only the images will provide real-time feedback, and will be able to capture our position to make the necessary corrections, ”the expert also from the Angeles Metropolitan Hospital explained.

The teacher emphasized that the original idea was to conduct telosurgical care that would aid in continuing medical education in the medium term. However, with the epidemic, this technology came to solve part of the problems of distance learning, especially in surgical specialties.

HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist technologies, Like others, it is important to the teaching of orthopedics and soft tissue surgery, so the possibility of its use is wide.

There are other simulation developments in Mexico, such as virtual reality systems, So that educational institutions can use them to help with distance learning, the expert also commented from the National Rehabilitation Institute.

“ CME is expensive, because it means traveling to specialized centers, and sometimes, you had to enter waiting lists; however, the epidemic has shown us that what it does is Shortening restrictions to access the best education at all timesSuarez noted.

