Concytec highlights science pioneers in Peru, on International Women’s Day

By the way, on this Tuesday, March 8, International Women’s Day, the National Council for Science, Technology and Technological Innovation (CONCYTEC) decided to highlight the story of 7 Peruvian women who fought for equal opportunities and that’s why they deserved it. To be awarded recognition in the field of science.

For this reason, we will present below these seven women, who in their day constitute an example of struggle, dedication, determination and faith to achieve their dreams.

Maria Trinidad Enriquez, of Cusco, was the first woman who was able to enter the University of San Antonio Abad in Cusco in 1875. She stood out for her intellectual intelligence for being so young, however, it was difficult for her to enroll as it took several times. months of paperwork. Finally, he was able to complete his degree, although it is not clear if he earned a bachelor’s degree.

But that was not all, as Margarita Praxides Muñoz became the first woman to enter the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), America’s dean. His stay was not easy because his mere presence caused the teachers and authorities to be confused. Today’s question was what do women do at the university, they did not know what to do or how to act, they do not have laws that reject their existence in college and they did not accept that it be on the level of others.

However, in 1890 he managed to support his thesis titled “The Unity of Matter or the Essential Identity of the Inorganic and Organic Kingdoms” dealing with the unity of matter from the chemical point of view in the Faculty of Science, thus becoming the first woman to obtain a bachelor’s degree in our country. Her troubled mind wanted to continue her medical studies, but the environment she found was not very favorable, rather she became hostile due to her status as a woman.

Faced with this, he chose to continue Galenic’s studies in Chile, a country where equality between men and women had already been established for admission to university. When she finished, she moved to Argentina and although there are few sources documenting her work, one Argentine publication states that Margarita is one of five women who practiced medicine in that country during the nineteenth century.

On the other hand, there is Laura Esther Rodríguez Dulanto, who was the second woman to enter UNMSM and has done so with an excellent rating. Her academic performance was excellent as she was not only able to obtain a bachelor’s degree, but also continued her studies for a doctorate of science, becoming the first Peruvian to obtain a doctorate in 1898.

Not satisfied with it, she was able to attend medical school despite the restrictions and discrimination she faced for being a woman. For example, she was asked to stand behind a curtain while practicing anatomy, and only when she showed excellent grades was she allowed to dissect in private, not in association with a class. Finally, against all odds, she received the title of medical surgeon, which was awarded to a woman for the first time.

Another success story is that of Lucia Pozzi-Escott, a chemistry student at San Marcos University. On her return from the United States where she obtained her MA and PhD degrees in Chemistry and incorporated as a professor at the National University of Engineering (UNI), she was the main promoter of the establishment of the School of Chemistry at said House of Studies.

Along the same lines, there is the chemical engineer Olga Lock, recognized as one of the greatest promoters of chemical sciences in our country. She was a researcher and trainer for many generations of chemists and a promoter of science publishing events. His main line of research is phytochemistry, that is, the study of chemicals in plants.

Maria Luisa Aguilar was a UNMSM mathematician who traveled to Argentina to fulfill her desire to study and work in a profession that would give her freedom: astronomy. She was the first Peruvian astronomer and her extensive work raised the name of Peru several times, for example, she discovered a star containing the largest amount of phosphorous discovered to that date.

Finally, there is the seventh Peruvian woman, biologist Magdalena Pavlech, founding professor at the University of Peruana Caetano Heredia where she is known as the “Lady Orchid” as she has dedicated herself to the study of these plants as well as of fungi and lichens.

