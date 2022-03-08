The doctor burnout It is a common topic heard among medical students, interns, residents, and medical practitioners. As we all know, 2021 has been a difficult year for many. So how do you keep your mind healthy during your medical stay?

Today is a lot medical students they fight with Psychological health. While you may not be able to reduce your workload, you can adopt it Study schedules and systems This will help you deal well with the stress of medical school.

How do you maintain a sound mind during a medical stay?

Here are some tips to keep a file healthy mind during the medical stay.

Take advantage of the scheme

Keeping track of notes and tasks is not easy, hence the need for a planner. Having a chart that reflects feelings exhaustion and stressIt contains useful features to help you keep track of your tasks and activities.

keep tidy is the key to success in the College of Medicine. Due to the unprecedented growth of digital technology, there are a variety of planners that you can use to achieve your goals. Medical residency.

Check your academic calendar

Review the courses you will take throughout the year. Learn about recall periods and clinical rotations. This will allow you to control your surroundings and relieve stress.

Get a good sleep routine.

more than medical students They often stay up late to review medical conditions. sleep deprivation It can lead to obesity and others Chronic health conditions. You need to get enough sleep, because insufficient sleep can lead to emotional stress and depression.

how medical residentYou need to sleep as long as possible to do well in the organization. Make sure to maintain a good sleep routine.

Join a study group

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with work medical residencybut working with others has proven to be beneficial stress mediator. Studying in groups helps you gain insight into topics that may be causing you trouble. You can also learn new communication study skills and critical thinking.

In addition, it offers you the opportunity to learn from your peers, share ideas, and get motivation and emotional support from each other.

Try to keep up with your lectures

Hoarding your notes to study later can lead to mental fatigue. Review your notes after each chapter. This will help you absorb and retain information.

a Weekly review of class notes Creating relevant flashcards helps with memorization and learning.

keep in the shape of

Being in good physical shape means a lot Health benefits. It helps increase memory and helps you sleep better. Exercise also leads to a lower incidence of injury borderdiabetes and heart disease. Yoga and meditation help clear the mind, encourage focus, and remove stress from the body.

It is important to specify . time Playing sportsIt works wonders on your physical and mental health. It will not only calm your nerves, but it will also make you feel comfortable. You can walk, do aerobic exercise, or sit in your room.

practice a healthy life

Research has shown that a Useful healthy lifestyle to Psychological health. Make sure to eat healthy foods. Drink plenty of fruits and vegetables. Avoid carbohydrates and processed foods.

People who eat processed foods are more likely to develop depression than those who eat healthy foods. Avoid smokingLimit alcohol consumption and participate in physical activities.

socialize

Oftentimes, medical students are so busy that they forget to socialize. It takes some time Connect with loved ones. Take a break from studying to spend time with friends.

Research has shown that interacting with others improves mood and reduces anxiety. feelings of depression.

Ask for advice

If you feel depressed, hopeless or discouragedAnd the Seek psychological help. Many medical schools have trained counselors and psychiatrists available to help students deal with stress. Contact them as soon as possible.

to remember, Maintain your mental health It plays a crucial role in the success of the medical residency.

