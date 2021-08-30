Countries are recording a rebound in economic activity, Inegi . reports

Listen to the note:

Angie mentioned that During the fourth quarter of last year,practically All countries showed increases With seasonally adjusted figures in relation to the previous quarter directly in its economic activity.

The More significant increases Observed in: Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Mexico, Coahuila de Zaragoza and Nayarit.

In your annual comparison, Countries that reported growth were: Oaxaca, Baja California, Tabasco, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes in the last quarter of 2020.

The Institute published the results of the quarterly index of the country’s economic activity (ITAEE) for the period from October to December 2020.

This is an economic indicator Provides an overview of the economic development of countries from the state.