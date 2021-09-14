Covid virus antibodies fall within four months after vaccination: study

a study made for 614 workers from the health completely to feed employment India I found one “Big drop in a Antibodies who fight the COVID-19 within four months distance first injection.

Results can help Indian government To decide if you want to submit booster dose As did Western countries.

A decrease in antibodies does not necessarily mean that immunized people lose their ability to cope with the disease, because the body’s memory cells can continue to provide significant protection, according to the director of the government institute that conducted the study.

After six months, we should be able to tell them more clearly if and when a booster will be needed, Sanghamitra Bhatti of the Regional Center for Medical Research, based in the eastern city of Bhubaneswar, said Tuesday.

“We are urging similar studies in different regions to obtain data from all over India,” the official added.

British researchers reported last month that the protection offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and AstraZeneca began to wear off after six months.

The Indian study, which was published on the Research Square platform, but has not yet been reviewed, is one of the first to be conducted in the country with two major vaccines: Covishield, a licensed version of the AstraZeneca injection, and Covaxin for national development.

Health officials say that as they study the development of science in booster doses, the priority is to fully vaccinate the 944 million adults in India.

More than 60% of them received at least one dose and 19% had the required two doses.

Covid-19 cases and deaths in India have fallen dramatically from a peak of more than 400,000 infections in early May.

India has reported 33.29 million cases in total and 443,213 deaths.

