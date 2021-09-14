UK approves vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 against COVID-19

The United Kingdom consists of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Photo: Getty Images/Archive

this monday, United kingdomIt consists of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it is recommended to apply COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Vaccine For teenagers between 12 and 15 years old.

This differs from previous conclusions The scientific committee in charge of supervising the vaccination campaignWhich could cause reluctance on the part of some families, despite contagion concerns raised by a recent return to the classroom.

UK will use biological against COVID-19 of pharmaceuticals Pfizer / Biotech

What does the medical sector say about the COVID-19 vaccine?

In a joint statement, the medical chiefs at Dr The United Kingdom asked the Committee to rule on a possible second dose for this age group. The decision now corresponds to the four regional governments, which have jurisdiction over health matters.

In England, the Public Health Service has already been asked to prepare for an extension of the vaccination programme, if medical officials recommend it.

In their recommendations, they primarily took into account the impact of the pandemic on adolescent education and stressed that vaccination could help “reduce (though not eliminate) disruptions in education.”

at a press conference, Chris WhittyEngland’s chief medical officer explained that vaccination is “a useful additional tool to help reduce the impact of disruption to education on public health”, adding that the decision “does not conflict” with the decision of the Scientific Committee.

What does the committee say about the COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents?

Despite the anxiety associated with starting new school yearThe committee said that 10 days ago, the committee considered that the benefit of expanding the comprehensive vaccination campaign for all children over 12 years of age is marginal.