Cuba asks US to help clean up oil fires

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Cuba He said on Friday that he asked Technical assistance from the United States To clean a massive fire from a oil storage facilitykilling 16 firefighters.

Experts from Cuba and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) met roughly on Wednesday to discuss clean-up work at the supertankers port of Matanzas, east of Havana, in what the Cuban Foreign Ministry described as a professional and fruitful exchange.

Photo: Reuters

Cuba requested an evaluation Their efforts to date have access to innovative technologies and procedures from the EPA and other agencies and American oil companiesThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Lightning struck the oil storage tank in Matanzas three weeks ago, and the fire spread to three more. The fire, which the government said was the worst in the Caribbean island’s history, was put out a week later.

The United States is communist government of cubajust over 100 miles from the coast, as an enemy and maintained a strict penal regime since shortly after the revolution of former leader Fidel Castro in 1959.

At the time of the fire, the United States provided technical advice by phone.

