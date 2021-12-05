Cuba implements new measures to monitor international travelers before microns

2021-11-29 12:12:00 / MINSAP



Photo: Sergi Montalvo Arostegui

Havana.– In the face of the emergence of a new type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 called “micron” (B.1.1.529), which has been identified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), with the rapid spread, cases are isolated In many countries of the world, it was decided to implement new reinforcement measures in the control of international travelers.

Travelers from: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) when entering our country must meet the following requirements:

Provide the complete vaccination schedule at the point of entry.

Negative RT-PCR was performed at most 72 hours before the flight.

A SARS-CoV-2 PCR-RT sample will be taken at the point of entry.

Compulsory quarantine will be applied to them for a period of seven days in a hotel designated for this purpose, provided that the traveler will bear the costs of accommodation and transportation.

A new SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR sample will be taken on day 6, and if negative, it will be taken out of quarantine on day 7.

In the case of travelers from Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Egypt, Turkey and the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Djibouti and Zambia).

The same procedures will be applied to them as in previous countries except for quarantine and RT-PCR on the sixth day.

The measures will take effect from December 4, 2021.

Ministry of Public Health of Cuba