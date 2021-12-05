Cuba implements new measures to monitor international travelers before microns
2021-11-29 12:12:00 / MINSAP
Photo: Sergi Montalvo Arostegui
Havana.– In the face of the emergence of a new type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 called “micron” (B.1.1.529), which has been identified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO), with the rapid spread, cases are isolated In many countries of the world, it was decided to implement new reinforcement measures in the control of international travelers.
Travelers from: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) when entering our country must meet the following requirements:
Provide the complete vaccination schedule at the point of entry.
Negative RT-PCR was performed at most 72 hours before the flight.
A SARS-CoV-2 PCR-RT sample will be taken at the point of entry.
Compulsory quarantine will be applied to them for a period of seven days in a hotel designated for this purpose, provided that the traveler will bear the costs of accommodation and transportation.
A new SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR sample will be taken on day 6, and if negative, it will be taken out of quarantine on day 7.
In the case of travelers from Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Egypt, Turkey and the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Djibouti and Zambia).
The same procedures will be applied to them as in previous countries except for quarantine and RT-PCR on the sixth day.
The measures will take effect from December 4, 2021.
Ministry of Public Health of Cuba
Amy
Cuba
29.11.2021 – 11:34 pm
The measures are not the most effective, for example Canada, has banned entry to travelers from endemic countries and no one who has traveled to these countries in the last 15 days can enter, and the cost to the economy will be greater if Omicron enters Cuba.
Soledad
Canada
29.11.2021 – 1:23 pm
I am going from Canada and I would like to know how to make a reservation to spend 7 days in Havana in a private house or hostel that is open for tourists. I want to know if houses that offer rooms for tourists (homestays) are open
