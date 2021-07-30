Cuba will rationalize the food aid it receives from Mexico for each family

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Cuba /

The government of Cuba announced the distribution by families, from Tomorrow from food aid received from various countries, including Mexico, to alleviate the tense economic situation that the island is experiencing “due to the reinforced blockade of the United States and the expenses caused by confronting Covid-19,” the island’s authorities said.

Minister of Internal Trade Betsy Diaz announced that “the provinces that will receive them first are: Havana, Matanzas, Ciego de Avila, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and Guantanamo,” noting that distribution will begin “on July 30 in La Havana. It will be gradually extended until August 15.”

Since the 1960s, every Cuban family has had a “supply book” through which Monthly food purchases at subsidized rates by the state, and the aid will be distributed in the same way, this time for free, Diaz confirmed.

On the other hand, bearing in mind that not all cores (families) and other products that reach the country by donation can be homogenized, some counties You will benefit immediatelyWith food already in the country,” the minister said.

I embody that”The province of Pinar del Río will receive canned meat; Cienfuegos Province, as of the next 30, one liter of oil per core; And in the eastern region from Las Tunas to Guantanamo, they will benefit from cans of tuna.”

So far, Cuba has received aid in Food, medicine, syringes, and other resources The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Russia, and island solidarity organizations in many countries. Two ships carrying similar products are sailing to the island from Veracruz, Mexico, while Bolivia, Nicaragua and Venezuela have announced similar measures in the next few hours.

Distribute these resources It will start with the counties with the highest infection with the Covid-19 virus. Havana and Matanzas recorded 31 percent of the 9,323 new patients reported that day on Wednesday, the highest number of infections recorded in 24 hours since the pandemic began in the country nearly a year and a half ago.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel considers it “inhuman that the United States has reinforced the blockade with more than 240 additional sanctions in times of pandemic,” while his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, called US policy “the Middle Ages.”

Umzi

More Stories

Inflation has accelerated the disappearance of automated teller machines in Venezuela

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Videos of the 8.2 Alaska earthquake; Dozens have been evacuated

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

These four points can help you get approved

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake shakes Alaska

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States denounced the Chinese regime’s intention to expand and modernize its nuclear arsenal

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico will be the star of growth in Latin America: IMF

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Airtel Africa raises an additional $200 million for its mobile finance business from the Qatar Investment Authority

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

BRA vs ARG Finals live in 122 countries for free مجان

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Cuba will rationalize the food aid it receives from Mexico for each family

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Victor Hugo Castro achieves outstanding fourth place in the 2021 CrossFit Games | Other sports | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Immunologist says: “We need to look at science and medicine in a more humane way” – 07/29/2021

5 hours ago Mia Thompson