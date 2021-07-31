Delta ferry version arrives in El Paso

The City of El Paso Public Health reports that three coronavirus patients have contracted the contagious delta variant. According to the official report, the three patients are a woman in her twenties, a woman in her forties and a woman in her sixties.

The three women were not vaccinated. Two of the women reported that they had mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization, it was reported.

One of the women was admitted and discharged from the hospital. Patients have been isolated, health officials have been screened and contact tracing has taken place; It was announced that the three patients had already outlived their infection period and had been discharged from isolation.

“It should come as no surprise to our community that the delta variant has now been confirmed in our community. We knew it was only a matter of time, so it is important that members of our community are vaccinated,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza of City and County Health.

“The vaccine provides an important layer of protection for people who could become seriously ill if they contract the virus. We are not out of the woods yet, so we urge residents to remain vigilant, get vaccinated, be careful when traveling or in crowded situations by wearing a face covering, and exercising Good hygiene, get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick, travel or think you have been exposed.”

The delta variant is highly contagious and accounted for more than 80 percent of new cases in the United States.

The symptoms of the delta variant appear to be the same as those of COVID-19; However, doctors are seeing that people are getting sick faster, especially younger ones, according to reports.

People who have been vaccinated are usually asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms if they contract the delta variant, and it is important to note that they can transmit the virus and infect others.

Its symptoms are similar to the common cold, such as a cough, fever or headache, with additional symptoms of significant loss of smell. The information says that the public is strongly encouraged to vaccinate if they have not already done so.

