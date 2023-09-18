Cuban immigrants in Miami ask for a legal way to stay in the United States

One hundred of Cuban immigrants They demonstrated this Sunday at Miami (Florida) to request legal status for Serving And work on United State After the issuance of a court ruling limiting the methods of obtaining Permanent residence.

The demonstrators gathered in a central restaurant to question the secretary National Security, Alejandro Mayorkaswhich is considered an entry form into the country I-220A As a valid means of obtaining permanent residency (known as “Green card“).

saying Formalso known as a “conditional release order”, is given to some people who have been detained for it Immigration officers When entering the country Irregular shape And he was released.

We ask with humility“We are not demanding, we are asking the United States government to make us legal and allow us to operate,” one demonstrator said during the protest, in which they held banners calling for “freedom for political prisoners in Cuba.”

On September 12, The Supreme Board of Immigration Appeals of the US Department of Justice Ruling against considering the I-220A a humanitarian permit to remain in the country, according to the British newspaper The Guardian Local press.

This is a judicial ruling based on an appeal submitted by The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a specific case, which is the Cuban case Ulti Cabrera FernandezProcessed with Form I-220A upon entry into the country.

The Court of Appeals decision ruled in favor of the US government, which believes that the only option to benefit from the Cuban Adjustment Act, which was established in 1966, is a humanitarian permit, which is currently obtained with a legal sponsor within a year. United State.

The court’s ruling could affect tens of thousands of Cubans who have arrived in the United States through various border points since 2021 and who were issued an I-220A after being released by immigration authorities.

But the immigration lawyer said in statements to local media Willie Allen He said he didn’t believe the people who had I-220A They are at immediate risk of arrest or deportation.

Allen considered this a private case that could be appealed.

For her part, the Cuban-American Congresswoman Maria Elvira SalazarRepublican, asked the Secretary of Homeland Security to recognize I-220A as a humanitarian permit.

