Democratic Congressman Asks Biden to Leave Campaign – DW – 02/07/2024

Cedric Manwaring July 3, 2024 0
Heavyweights and Democratic members of Congress questioned the president's fitness on Tuesday (02/07/2024). Joe Biden(81 years old) to serve a second term, with his first public call to withdraw his candidacy.

“Admitting that, unlike trump card“President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not to himself, and I hope he makes the difficult and painful decision to withdraw,” Congressman Lloyd Doggett said in a statement.

“I respectfully ask you,” he added. Doggett is the first lawmaker in the party to publicly ask Biden not to continue.

“I think it’s a legitimate question: Is this a ring or is this a country?” Nancy Pelosi, the powerful former Democratic House Speaker, told MSNBC. United State.

Pelosi referred to last Thursday's disastrous debate between Biden and the former Republican president. Donald TrumpIn which the Democrat got stuck several times and lost the thread, which exacerbated concerns about his mental acuity.

Since that day, Democratic leaders have been hesitant. “We have to be honest with ourselves and say this wasn’t just a terrible night,” Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley told CNN on Tuesday.

