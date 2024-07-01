Flash Flood Order Issued for Ruidoso

Noisy, New Mexico- The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, for areas affected by the South Fork and Salt fires, the Village of Ruidoso said.

An evacuation order for the Upper Ruidoso Canyon area remains in effect following Saturday's flooding, the Village of Ruidoso said in a Facebook update on Sunday, June 30. “It is important to understand that there are many hazards, including road debris, heavy mud and unstable trees,” officials said. Village officials said they conducted 26 rapid water rescues during Saturday's flash floods, but there were no deaths. “The structures of the Upper Canyon Bridge are intact and crews will begin repairing the bridge's railings today (Sunday),” the village added. Officials said more rain was expected Sunday afternoon, and urged people to remain vigilant and be aware of their surrounding areas. (disk)

Emergency on Saturday

At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, Ruidoso Emergency Management issued an evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon area due to unstable ground and flooding that endangered lives.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding across the South Fork Fire District Saturday afternoon in Ruidoso. The Upper Canyon area of ​​Ruidoso was evacuated, but some people were stranded in their homes surrounded by rising floodwaters. Flash flooding in the upper valley produced large amounts of mud and debris, blocking bridges along the Ruidoso River, and causing floodwaters to overflow the Brady Canyon Bridge at the intersection of Sudderth and Mechem roads. Overtaking was also observed at the Eagle Creek, Two Rivers Park and Gavilan Canyon bridges. At least two rapid water rescue teams were deployed to rescue residents from their homes surrounded by flowing water. Emergency personnel responded quickly to plug flooded bridges while the area was evacuated, which proved to be a challenge due to the number of people returning to affected areas in the wake of the South Fork and Salt fires.