Did you forget stuff? This is the mineral you need to improve your memory – Enseñame de Ciencia

Many people have a little problem with forgetting certain things, and this may be due to the stress they are experiencing, lack of rest, non-refreshing sleep, or mineral deficiency.

Do you have any idea what metal we are talking about? If you do not know, do not worry, we will give you detailed information about the symptoms of this deficiency and the foods in which you can find it.

We are talking about zincIt is a very important mineral for the body. this micronutrients; It is necessary for many biological processes, such as those listed below:

Supports the immune systemZinc is important for the proper functioning of the immune system, as it helps to produce and activate immune cells that fight infections and diseases.

Helps heal woundsZinc is essential for protein synthesis and cell growth, which makes it important for repairing damaged tissues and wound healing.

Contributes to cognitive functionZinc is essential for brain development and function, including memory and the ability to learn.

Participates in the synthesis of proteins and enzymesZinc is essential for the production of proteins and enzymes in the body, and is important for cell growth and development.

It regulates the metabolismZinc helps regulate the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and fats essential for good health.

Contributes to eye healthZinc is important for eye health and the prevention of age-related macular degeneration.

Symptoms of zinc deficiency

According to the information portal your doctorThese are the symptoms that people experience when deficient in this important mineral:

Anorexia.

hair loss

Lack of energy, lethargy, and/or irritability.

Changes or disappearance of the sense of taste and/or smell.

Skin rash.

Wounds heal more slowly and incompletely.

frequent infection

Hypogonadism and problems with sperm production in men.

blisters and/or rashes on the skin.

Difficulty seeing in the dark.

Trouble thinking, reasoning, and/or remembering things

Growth and development problems in children and adolescents.

Diarrhea (in children).

Foods that contain zinc

I agree with you National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United StatesThese are the sources where you can find this mineral.

Zinc is found in many foods. To get the recommended amount of zinc, you’ll need to eat a variety of foods, such as:

oysters, which contain a large amount of zinc; Meat, fish, poultry, and shellfish such as crab and lobster, as well as fortified breakfast cereals, are other foods rich in zinc. Beans, nuts, whole grains, eggs and dairy products also provide zinc.

If you have specific questions about this, we recommend that you see your doctor or a trusted nutritionist so they can give you the best guidance.