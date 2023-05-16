5 spelling mistakes most people make without realizing it – Enseñame de Ciencia

We say it all the time in our spelling section, Spanish can sometimes be a confusing language, even for those who speak it as their first language, it is common for spelling and grammatical errors to pop up with some frequency; Sometimes there are words that can simply confuse us and it can be wrong on more than one occasion.

The most important thing in this regard is to expand our lexical heritage along with correct spelling, as well as learn to recognize linguistic errors that are inconvenient to use. Today we are going to focus on telling you the 5 most common spelling mistakes in Spanish, that many make without even realizing it.

“there” and “ouch” and “there”

Many times we will find, especially in social networks, that people tend to use these words incorrectly, but learning to use them correctly is easy, just keep in mind that:

“there” : is an adverb used to indicate “in that place or that place”: the car was left there; And herein lies the difficulty.

: is an adverb used to indicate “in that place or that place”: the car was left there; And herein lies the difficulty. “there” : is a form of the verb “to have” and is used to indicate that something is there or is there: There are many trees in this place.

: is a form of the verb “to have” and is used to indicate that something is there or is there: There are many trees in this place. “oh”: it is an interjection for the expression of many very diverse mental motions, the most ordinary of affliction or pain: Woe to me! Oops, I forgot the appointment.

“there” and “find” and “there”

Homophones, that is, those words that sound the same, but have different meanings and can have different spellings, are one of the biggest problems for Spanish speakers, as there can be many mistakes while writing, to avoid that the following must be taken into account:

“He is” : is the conjugation of the verb “to have”, and is used followed by the indicative: I hope Luis agrees; Do you think I understood correctly?

: is the conjugation of the verb “to have”, and is used followed by the indicative: I hope Luis agrees; Do you think I understood correctly? “Hall” : is the conjugation of the verb “find”, which means “to search for (se)”; to find a person or thing to be searched for; He ingeniously discovered something hitherto unknown: the organization’s headquarters in Paris; Find the hypotenuse of the following right-angled triangle.

: is the conjugation of the verb “find”, which means “to search for (se)”; to find a person or thing to be searched for; He ingeniously discovered something hitherto unknown: the organization’s headquarters in Paris; Find the hypotenuse of the following right-angled triangle. “there”: is an adverb that shows or indicates a place, time, or way: There are many boxes there (place); They met back in the twenties (the time).

“have” and “see”

As in the previous case, we are dealing with homonyms that are easy to confuse.To avoid making a spelling mistake, keep in mind the following:

“to have”: is a verb used as an auxiliary, followed by the participle, to form the compound infinitives of a conjunction: I should have imagined it would end like this. It is also used as a verb to denote being or being: there shall be scissors.

is a verb used as an auxiliary, followed by the participle, to form the compound infinitives of a conjunction: I should have imagined it would end like this. It is also used as a verb to denote being or being: there shall be scissors. “let’s see”: Here is the sequence made up of the preposition “a” and the infinitive “see”: Let’s see what’s here. It is most commonly used as a fixed phrase with different meanings: to see how long this process takes; Let us see, I speak to you; Let’s see if by this you learn to value money more; – You won a prize – Let’s see? Let’s see!, we shall organize this now.

“finished and done”

In order not to confuse these homonyms, keep in mind the following:

“Throw – expel – slander”: It is a form of the verb ‘throw’ which means, roughly, ‘to throw away’, ‘to deposit or deposit’ and ‘to throw out’: I always put papers in the bin; If you add more salt to the soup, you spoil it. You always spoil everything. I almost burst into tears. I miss you (the verb echar is part of the expression “echar de menos,” which means “to miss”).

It is a form of the verb ‘throw’ which means, roughly, ‘to throw away’, ‘to deposit or deposit’ and ‘to throw out’: I always put papers in the bin; If you add more salt to the soup, you spoil it. You always spoil everything. I almost burst into tears. I miss you (the verb echar is part of the expression “echar de menos,” which means “to miss”). “to make”: It is a form of the verb “to do”, plus the masculine noun (something that is done or happens), and is part of the phrase “in fact” (“in fact, in fact”): Did you do what I told you? The fact is that we have solved the problem. I wanted to forget her. Indeed, I tried not to see her again; It was completed!

“Wow”, “Fence” and “Berry”

In addition to the fact that these are homophones, the correct use of the letters “b” and “v” is confusing to many people, as well as “y” and “ll”. Therefore, keep in mind the following:

“oh”: is a form of the verb “to go”, as well as an interjection that is used to comment on something that pleases or, conversely, disappoints or disgusts; Shows a shade of irony. hope for quality; Confirm the quantity. Examples: Pablo passed all subjects, wow! Go with the little music! What an hour you have! What a force they had to do!

“a wall” : is a word used to refer to a fence, that is, a line or term consisting of stakes driven into the ground or of boards attached, to enclose or indicate a site. It also refers to a billboard for advertising found on streets or highways.

: is a word used to refer to a fence, that is, a line or term consisting of stakes driven into the ground or of boards attached, to enclose or indicate a site. It also refers to a billboard for advertising found on streets or highways. “Berry”The name of the fleshy fruit with seeds enclosed in the pulp of some plants.