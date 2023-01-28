ETIAS permit to visit Europe: a new requirement for Mexicans visiting more than 30 countries

If your plans include traveling to Europethen you need to know that more than 30 countries of “Old Continent ” A new requirement, starting in November, will ask: ETIAS permit for Mexicanss unotv.com gives you details it is take into account

What is the ETIAS permit for Mexicans?

Around European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and he designer by the member states Schengen area “To better control people who want to travel to the common area”explains the official page of despair.

the permission to Mexicans b will be allowed stay from Up to 90 consecutive days in any of member states of the Schengen Area. And in the event that, for some reason, it is necessary To stay longer, it is necessary to request another type of authorization or visa..

Take note! ETIAS permit processing requirements

To process the new permit which of November 2023it will be mandatory for everyone Mexicans who want to visit “Old Continent”it will be necessary to comply with some requirements specified before the authorities.

Requirements to be able to handle authorization despair to Mexicans the following:

A valid Mexican passport, valid for at least 3 months from the date of departure from the Schengen area

Debit or credit card to counter payment equivalent to the ETIAS Europe rate

A current email, where the ETIAS Travel Authorization for Europe will be received, once approved

The official website of despair to Mexicans Highlights:

“All information contained in this travel authorization application will be automatically evaluated and compared against various security databases: Europol, Interpol, VIS, SIS and EURODAC, among others.”

As revealed in website www.etias.com.mxthe traveler will have to complete a Survey Contribution:

Your biographical data (name, date of birth or occupation, among others)

Your passport details (number, expiry date, country of issue)

Your answer to a series of questions related to security, health and flight details to the Schengen Area, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania

Finally, after completing all the Requestthe traveler will have to pay a processing fee despair.

What is the duration of the permit?

Once approved, permission to travel to Europe from Mexico will continue 3 consecutive years from issue history or even your own passportthe thing that happens first.

If a file exists The passport expiresa new order With A valid passport.

What countries will ask for permission?

the despair to Mexicans Pedestrians will be asked to enter, they are the member states of the Schengen area or countries in to treat from union to agree Schengenthat by saying: