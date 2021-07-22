Francisco Gonzalez Pulido, an architect who combines science, technology and construction

Francisco Gonzalez Pulido is a Mexican architect with 30 years of professional experience; Its 150 designed projects combine science, art, and construction.

His interest in the world of architecture stems from a practical angle that begins with helping his family.

“I grew up in the north of the country, my father had an agricultural livestock farm, and there is always a need for construction, whether it is a shed or an industrial warehouseSo I started doing things of an industrial nature with my father,” says the architect in an interview with Inmobiliare.

Apart from discovering his skill and flair in construction, Francisco Gonzalez realized that through architecture he could combine his three favorite disciplines: Art, Science and Construction.

“The art form is still very mysterious to me, where the things that inspire us come from; the second is very technical, which is really scientific, in the case of my very mathematical works; and finally the realization of an idea in a constructed work.”

According to Francisco Gonzalez, he had no family reference who was an architect, Decide to study a Bachelor of Architecture at Tec de Monterrey Because he can combine all three of his tastes.

Path based on perseverance and responsibility

In his 30-year career, Francisco Gonzalez does not think about things because they are easy to achieve or because they are difficult, “If there’s something that interests me, I’m too stubborn.”

This is what sets him apart and has led him to build 30 projects, both in Mexico and other countries.

“If they told me what it means to be an architect, especially to do an international training like the one I have now, I think to some extent it would have been intimidating.“.

The above is revealed by the responsibility the architect has not only in design and construction, but also in matters of culture, schedules, meetings, and even contract negotiations.

Science is the cornerstone of inspiration

The architect’s creative process is the same that he developed when he was young,”I don’t put architecture at the heart of my work, I put science“.

Therefore, he immediately began to study the climate, cultural and technological context, among other things.

“I am trying to find a logical, practical and functional answer to the problem, before thinking about the figure, it is interesting how this interactive process takes place between drawing some objects and solving a problem from an almost scientific point of view.”

to me, When you visualize a project idea, you do it manually, you draw a blueprint.

“Whenever I’m on a call with a client or a letter comes to me asking for something, I start drawing at that moment, not waiting, never waiting for inspiration to take me.”

According to him, the idea of ​​what he wants to do is starting to form, so he does not generate several alternatives; In his 150 projects, he never changed his concept.

“I have to admit it goes through some periods when I think, when I go out for a run I think of the idea I have, doing this kind of exercise helps because your brain is full of oxygen and it starts solving problems.”

moreover, Approaching the seventh art to inspire his projects, especially in the color palette the building should use.

“When I talk about it, I mean the feelings I want in textures,” Francisco Gonzalez Pulido says.

After the whole process of research and drawing as well as artistic and mathematical currents, he began to make models, Digital graphics, 3D models, “These things rarely affect the original idea, because it is always a fixed idea.”

Francisco Gonzalez has two projects that represent not only his business, but also their original idea.

“For design to become a business is very difficult, because architecture is regulated by many forcesThere are many concerns from the economic context, and some political, cultural, social and even technological context.

One development is in Shanghai, the regional Land Rover, and the other is in Mexico, the Red Devils Stadium.

“These two are designed according to their design and I believe that is where their strength, as well as their immortality, lies.”

30 years of work

To celebrate the march of Francisco Gonzalez Pulido, The Metropolitan Museum of Monterey has held an exhibition to commemorate his journey into the world of architecture.

30 years, 30 stories, 30 projects It is the name of the gallery that collects models, paintings, photos and videos referring to the 30 most representative projects of Gonzalez; It will run until September 21.