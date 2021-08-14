Haiti earthquake. Damaged buildings, people on the street, earthquake photos

One Earthquake shake the west Haiti Saturday and felt all over the Caribbean where People fled their homes for fear of their homes collapsing.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake was felt across the country and the damage was already recorded in several cities, according to eyewitness photos in the southwest of the peninsula, posted on social media.

Religious buildings, schools and homes were damaged, according to residents of the affected area.

In videos shared by social networks, you can see the panic of the residents and the ruins of several concrete buildings, including the church in which a ceremony apparently took place on Saturday morning in the municipality of Les Anglais, 200 kilometers southwest of the port. -O-Prince.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.2-magnitude quake occurred 8 kilometers from the town of Petite-Trues-de-Nips, about 150 kilometers west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and at a depth of 10 kilometers. In English).

The US Geological Survey released a file tsunami alert eOn Saturday after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, the alert status has already been withdrawn.

The country is still reeling from a magnitude 7 earthquake near the capital 11 years ago, which killed tens – if not hundreds of thousands – of people, destroyed many buildings, and left many people homeless. In addition, it is going through a serious political crisis since the assassination of President Jovenel Moss on July 7.

