Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys

Cars drive around in torrential rain as Tropical Storm Fred passes by, on August 11, 2021, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Photo: EFE)

the National Hurricane Center issued Tropical Storm Warning for Florida Keys, State West Coast to Bonita Beach, 20 miles south of Fort Myers. While there is still uncertainty about the intensity of the storm and its exact path, meteorological authorities are confident It will not qualify as a hurricane.

As the storm passed Cuba and the Bahamas demoted to tropical depression, but is expected to regain strength as it approaches Florida.

Unique effects have already been felt in the south of the state, with heavy rains that can be generated flood. Tomorrow Saturday there will be tropical storm conditions across the southern Florida peninsula that will last into Sunday night.

Worst flooding is expected in South Florida between Friday night and Saturday night. Over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center believes there will be winds with tropical storm intensity, between 62 and 91 kilometers per hour, with the potential for hurricanes.

Even today, Fred was a still disorganized system that caused torrential rains in Cuba and the Bahamas. Once you cross these islands and return to the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, the system is expected to be better organized, regain strength and transform again into tropical storm.

At this time, it is moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour. By the time tomorrow passes near or across the Florida Keys, Forecasts indicate that it will reach wind speeds of 72 kilometers per hour.

Although there are different models, Most indicate that the west coast of Florida is hardest hit. Early next week, the system could gain traction by entering the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the northwest of the Florida peninsula, with the potential to also affect other southern states such as Alabama and Georgia.

in a Miami-Dade, Broward and Keys Three to seven inches of rain is expected starting today. The bad weather will continue all weekend and into Monday. Some isolated areas could see 10 inches of rain.

This can be born Flooding in low-lying urban areas and adverse conditions at sea, with rip currents along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

While this is not a system that puts Florida residents at risk, Local authorities activated emergency systems.

city Miami It has a team ready to assist with floodplains, and portable water extraction pumps to distribute throughout the city. Residents are being asked to be careful and avoid wandering the streets due to heavy rain.

