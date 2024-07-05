'Hellish Salamander': Discovery of the Giant Animal That Ruled the Earth Before the Dinosaurs

Cedric Manwaring July 5, 2024 0
Image source, Reuters

Caption, Argentine paleontologist Claudia Marsicano, upon discovering the fossil, knew “it was something completely different.”

  author, Drafting
  • Role, BBC World News

Forty million years before the first dinosaurs appeared on Earth, a ferocious predator roamed the prehistoric swamps.

It reaches two metres in length, and its massive skull, more than half a metre long, contains a mouth with long, interlocking fangs that act as a suction device to devour its prey.

It's about Jayasia GenaiThe fossil was recently discovered in Namibia and was described by scientists in an article in the specialized journal Nature as: Giant salamander with flat toilet-shaped head.

“This creature could accurately be called the ‘hellish salamander,’” commented science journalist Paul Smaglic, in a Discover magazine article about the discovery.

